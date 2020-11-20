DOUGHERTY - Jo Ann M.
(nee Gugino)
November 19, 2020, at age 82. Beloved wife of the late William M. Dougherty; loving mother of Kathleen (Paul) Makowski and Paul Dougherty; dearest grandmother of Hannah Rae Dougherty, Katherine Rose, and William Matthew Makowski; daughter of Rose (nee Ware) and Joseph Gugino of Fredonia, NY; dear sister of the late Florence M. Gugino; also survived by many close cousins. The family will be present Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 2-6 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday November 23, 2020, from St. Gabriel Church at 9:00 AM. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Jo Ann attended the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and was a Nurse at Mercy Hospital for over 25 years and was a dedicated fan of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and New York Yankees. Please share your memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.