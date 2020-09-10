WARD - Jo Ann Z.
September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of James; dear mother of Eyrica, Maria (Don) Hauser, Johana (Chris) Vandrei; loving grandmother of Mia, Danica, Reid, Emilia, Kyle; daughter of Helen (Szubinski) and the late John Zito Sr.; sister of Lu Ann (Nick) Durkee, John Jr. (Christine); aunt of Krystle (Jaime) Wilson and Kristina (Daniel) Bachert and other nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd, Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Private services were held by the family. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.