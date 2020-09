WARD - Jo Ann Z.September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of James; dear mother of Eyrica, Maria (Don) Hauser, Johana (Chris) Vandrei; loving grandmother of Mia, Danica, Reid, Emilia, Kyle; daughter of Helen (Szubinski) and the late John Zito Sr.; sister of Lu Ann (Nick) Durkee, John Jr. (Christine); aunt of Krystle (Jaime) Wilson and Kristina (Daniel) Bachert and other nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd, Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Private services were held by the family. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com