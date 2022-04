BUDNICK - Jo Ellen (nee Lee)

Born May 25, 1937, of North Tonawanda, NY, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, entered into rest April 18, 2022. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY. Jo Ellen was a Master teacher of the Chiko School, a Fourth term Master of the Ohara School and a long-term member of Ikebania International.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.