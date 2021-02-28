Menu
Jo Ellen M. CHAVANNE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
CHAVANNE - Jo Ellen M.
(nee Del Nagro)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Chavanne; devoted mother of Michael (Susan) Chavanne and Tracy (James) Pritchard; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Erin, Grant, Mitchell and Alyse; loving daughter of the late Michael and Rose Del Nagro; dear sister of Michael Del Nagro; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private burial was attended by immediate family only. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
So sorry to hear about JoEllen´s passing. My heart goes out to the Chavanne family.
Donna M Wittmeyer
March 24, 2021
Knew your parents in West Seneca through the Nowak´s and especially enjoyed happy times with them on the porch in Ellicottville. Hard to believe they are all gone. Your parents cherished and were so proud of their children. We send our deepest sympathies.
Cheryl & Mark Schmidt
March 19, 2021
Dear Michael and Tracy, very sorry for your loss. Your mom was a joy to know. Our deepest sympathies to your whole family.
Chris and Rick Widomski
March 1, 2021
Jo and I attended St Ann elementary and Bishop McMahon HS together. We laughed with girl friends and she attended my wedding. Many happy memories to last a long time. God bless you Jo. Enjoy eternity with Al and your family. Love
Judith Peszynski Parrino
February 28, 2021
sorry to hear of Jo Ellens passing
Fred Kudrna
Family
February 28, 2021
please let me know when the service will be held for your Mother. My number is 997-8480
Joe mentel
February 28, 2021
very sorry to hear. Grew up with both Mother and Father
Joe mentel
February 28, 2021
