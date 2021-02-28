CHAVANNE - Jo Ellen M.
(nee Del Nagro)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Chavanne; devoted mother of Michael (Susan) Chavanne and Tracy (James) Pritchard; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Erin, Grant, Mitchell and Alyse; loving daughter of the late Michael and Rose Del Nagro; dear sister of Michael Del Nagro; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private burial was attended by immediate family only. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.