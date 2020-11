McGEE - Joan Ann(nee Arrigenna)Of East Amherst, entered into rest on November 6, 2020. Loving wife of Robert McGee; beloved mother of Debra (Sal) Ferreri, Joan (Glenn) Salamanchuk, and Jean McGee; cherished grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of eight; sister of Louis (Vicki) Arrigenna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Leo's the Great R.C. Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, NY, on Wednesday at 9:00 AM, friends welcomed please wear your mask. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences www.jerfh.com