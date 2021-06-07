Bischoff - Joan P. (nee Feltz)

Passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at the age of 89. She was the loving wife of the late Richard C. Bischoff; loving mother to her only son, Donald W. Bischoff. She served in the U.S. Army as a Medical Corpsman and stationed at West Point Army Academy. After serving in the Army, she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed working as a Nurse for more than 40 years. After retiring from nursing, she enjoyed being a member of Epiphany Church. She had many friends at the church and she adored them all. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Louis, Audrey and Shirley, as well as her brother Roger. She is survived by her sister Alvina. In addition to her son, Joan is survived by her sister Alvina and many nieces and nephews. At a later time, Joan will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Marilla Cemetery in Buffalo, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 7, 2021.