Bischoff - Joan P. (nee Feltz) Passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at the age of 89. She was the loving wife of the late Richard C. Bischoff; loving mother to her only son, Donald W. Bischoff. She served in the U.S. Army as a Medical Corpsman and stationed at West Point Army Academy. After serving in the Army, she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed working as a Nurse for more than 40 years. After retiring from nursing, she enjoyed being a member of Epiphany Church. She had many friends at the church and she adored them all. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Louis, Audrey and Shirley, as well as her brother Roger. She is survived by her sister Alvina. In addition to her son, Joan is survived by her sister Alvina and many nieces and nephews. At a later time, Joan will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Marilla Cemetery in Buffalo, NY.
Don: I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing . What a wonderful person she was. I am glad that I continued the friendship between her and I after my mom passed away. I enjoyed our conversations every week and I know she looked forward to my phone calls as I did hers. I am extremely happy that I got to come down and visit with her and you a few years ago. What a joy that was. I know mom is at peace now with her savior and with her husband Richard. . Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. God be with you Don .
Nancy Neubauer
Friend
July 13, 2021
Don,
So sorry to hear the loss of your Mother. I was so glad when Joan became a member of Epiphany UCC and became friends with my Mom & Dad. I was also glad I kept in touch with Joan after my Mom's passing. It was great to keep in touch. As the years went by the phone calls got less but Joan was always on my mind and in my heart. She is in peace now and with my Mom & Dad
With Deepest Sympathy
Carol Leible