Buffalo News
Joan C. KROCKENBERGER
KROCKENBERGER - Joan C. (nee Wishman)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years, to Alvin Krockenberger; devoted mother of David Anthony, Patricia (William Jr.) Dobson and step-mother of Lisa (Paul) Knight and Cheryl (Carrie) Augustyn Frazier; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Richard and Edna Wishman; dear sister of Elaine Smith and the late Joyce Marks. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Monday from 4-8 PM. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, 25 person capacity will be observed. Joan was a hairdresser and Business Owner of five salons throughout Buffalo, as well as a bus driver for 20 years, for the Ken-Ton School District. She was a member of the Tan Tara Golf Club for 37 years, President of the 9-Hole League and played in the 18-Hole League for many years. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14226
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
