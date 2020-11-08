Menu
Joan D. MILLER
Miller - Joan D.
November 2, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Richard (Leslie) Smithbauer, Lori (Richard Lyons) Haas and Linda (John Silvestri) Fuhrmann and the late Lisa Smithbauer; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will be present on Tuesday, November 17th, from 3-6 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6 PM. If desired, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
