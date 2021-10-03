Menu
August 9, 1930-June 4, 2021. In Loving Memory of Joan DiPasquale (nee Josephine Brucato) born August 9, 1930 in Buffalo, NY and died on June 4, 2021 in Naples, Florida. After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's, Joan found peace. Joan was preceded in death last June 2020 by her husband, the "Love of Her Life" Thomas DiPasquale also of Buffalo, NY. Joan is survived by Joanne Lubin (Bill), Thomas DiPasquale (Annette), and Betsy DiPasquale (Sandy). Joan was the loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held for both Joan and Thomas DiPasquale at Christ The King Chapel located at Canisius College in Buffalo, NY on October 16th, at 10 AM. All are welcome. To view the full obituaries for both Joan and Tom DiPasquale visit: https://memorials.legacyoptions.com/joan-dipasquale/4637918/index.php and https://memorials.legacyoptions.com/thomas-dipasquale/4246916/index.php


