DITTBRENNER - Joan H.

Age 89, of Wheatfield, was called to her heavenly home on March 7, 2021, at Niagara Hospice House, Town of Lockport, NY. She was born in West Hazleton, Pennsylvania, on October 19, 1931. Joan was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Florence (Reese) Heisner. She graduated from West Hazleton High School in 1949 and moved to Niagara Falls. Joan attended the First Assembly of God Church. She was united in marriage to Alan Dittbrenner on February 12, 1955. Joan was employed as office manager at the W.T. Grant Company in 1949, and was later promoted to their Regional Audit staff. While working at Grants, she attended night school at SUNY at Buffalo and graduated Cum Laude in 1971, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education. Joan began teaching accounting at Bryant & Stratton. After retiring from teaching, she held accounting management positions for several small businesses, and officially retired in 2008. Joan was on of the original founders of Niagara Hospice. Her lifelong dream was to teach. Joan was very loving and kindhearted. She encouraged others to seek education and had a positive impact on everyone she met. Joan enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Preceding her in death are her nephews John W. Fotus and David T. Stuk; and a niece, Janine M. (Fotus) Iorfida. Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Alan Dittbrenner; her siblings, Naomi (John) Fotus, Nancy (David) Stuk, and Tom (Lois) Heisner; nieces and nephews, Lynne (Nunzio) LaVerdi, Diana (Chris) Bell, Scott (Mindy) Heisner, Kristen Heisner, Ammie Fotus, Samantha (Alex) Solomon, John T. Fotus, Matthew Mettler, Andrew Iorfida, Sarah (Pat) Brennan, Rachelle (Adam) Flemming, and Rebecca Haseley. Friends may call at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, on Friday (March 19) from 4-6 PM. Services will follow visitation at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice House, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.