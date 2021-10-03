Menu
Joan DRAPER
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
DRAPER - Joan (nee Crandell)
September 24, 2021, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Verden Draper; loving mother of Peter Rogers, Paul (Karen) Rogers, John (Georgine) Rogers and Sally Rogers; cherished grandmother of Justin (Lindsay), Jason (Gina), Katie, and Alex; adored great-grandmother of Mia, Ivy and Paul; dear sister of the late Robert (Marjorie) Crandell, Betty (late Harry) Huggler and Guy (late Winifred) Crandell, Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Joan's Memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
