Joan A. DZIEDZIC
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
DZIEDZIC - Joan A. (nee Hoerner)
December 8, 2021, age 86. Beloved wife of 61 years to Robert J. Dziedzic; loving mother of Robin (Paul) Stadlmeir, Robert M. (Alessandra) and Lisa (Mark) Grimmer; cherished grandmother of Paul (Kristina), Albert (Jenn), Matthew (Elizabeth), Joshua (Amber) and Amanda Stadlmeir, Robin (Adam) and Robert (Katelyn) Dziedzic, Stephanie (Michael) Marino, Samantha Shantler and many adored great-grandchildren. The family will be present Tuesday from 1-3 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. Share memories and condolences on Joan's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Dec
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
