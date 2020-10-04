Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan E. SCHAUS
SCHAUS - Joan E. (nee Hickey)
September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Schaus; loving mother of Ellen (Michael) Malone, John (Stacy), Richard (Mary), Michael (Carolyn), Julie (Gregory) Galbato, Barbara (Barbara Rieman), and the late Robert (Barbara) Schaus and David (Cathy) Schaus; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; dear sister of Marjorie Dworakowski and the late Elizabeth Stapleton. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Gregory's R.C. Church, 250 St. Gregory Court, Amherst, NY 14221. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.