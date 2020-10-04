SCHAUS - Joan E. (nee Hickey)
September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Schaus; loving mother of Ellen (Michael) Malone, John (Stacy), Richard (Mary), Michael (Carolyn), Julie (Gregory) Galbato, Barbara (Barbara Rieman), and the late Robert (Barbara) Schaus and David (Cathy) Schaus; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; dear sister of Marjorie Dworakowski and the late Elizabeth Stapleton. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Gregory's R.C. Church, 250 St. Gregory Court, Amherst, NY 14221. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com