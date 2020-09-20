Menu
Joan FITZGERALD
FITZGERALD - Joan
(nee Merry)
Of Angola, NY, passed away Friday September 18, 2020, in Hospice Buffalo, Inc., she was 88. Beloved wife of the late Richard Fitzgerald; loving mother of Michael (Linda), Steven (Tom Hartzell) Fitzgerald, Maryann (late Joseph) Rappa, Deborah (James Snyder) Hycner, Karen (Karen Wells) Fitzgerald the late Cynthia (Al) Fitzgerald and Richard W. Fitzgerald. Also survived by 15 grand, 29 great-grand and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call Monday from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY, where services will be held Tuesday at 10AM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
