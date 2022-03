HECTOR - Joan E. (nee Kurch)

December 8, 2021. Loving wife of the late David C. Hector; dearest mother of David (Michele), Andrew (Maureen) Hector, Patricia (Matthew) Bonner, Thomas (Emily) Hector and Suzanne (Joseph) Barry; also survived by 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday, December 13, from 5-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME, (Hamburg Chapel) 207 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 14, at 10 AM at St. Bernadette's RC Church, Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.