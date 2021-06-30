HEINE - Joan M. (nee Young)
September 11, 1935 - June 22, 2021. Peacefully at home after a six year battle with MDS and Leukemia. Beloved wife of almost 60 years to John "Jack" Heine; devoted mother of Michele (Brad Harbison) Heine, Suzanne (Ron) Valtin, Andrea, John (Lisa) Heine and Joanne (Daryl) Bramer; cherished grandmother of Westin (Bianca Quintero) Harbison and Kendra Harbison, Amanda (Tom Tracey) and Jenny Valtin, Devin, Ryan and Luke Heine, Delaney Dorrion-Heine (Peter Pfentner), Elias and Ella Bramer; dear sister of Patricia (Late William) Kushman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., (1 mi North of Maple Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, Friday, at 10:30 AM. Condolences shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.