HEINE - Joan M. (nee Young)
September 11, 1935 - June 22, 2021. Peacefully at home after a six year battle with MDS and Leukemia. Beloved wife of almost 60 years to John "Jack" Heine; devoted mother of Michele (Brad Harbison) Heine, Suzanne (Ron) Valtin, Andrea, John (Lisa) Heine and Joanne (Daryl) Bramer; cherished grandmother of Westin (Bianca Quintero) Harbison and Kendra Harbison, Amanda (Tom Tracey) and Jenny Valtin, Devin, Ryan and Luke Heine, Delaney Dorrion-Heine (Peter Pfentner), Elias and Ella Bramer; dear sister of Patricia (Late William) Kushman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., (1 mi North of Maple Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, Friday, at 10:30 AM. Joan was an alumni of Holy Angels Academy and D'Youville College. She stayed active into her 80s, and enjoyed skiing, golfing, bowling and was always available to watch and support her grandchildren in all of their activities. Joan traveled throughout the world and enjoyed entertaining foreign guests. She was on the board of Food Shuttle of WNY and volunteered in the Canisius College Scholarship Association. She donated life saving blood and platelets to the American Red Cross 270 times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Food Shuttle of WNY or the American Red Cross. The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Roswell and especially the nurses at Roswell Park Amherst Center. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.