Joan HERMAN
HERMAN - Joan (nee Kretzmon)
November 22, 2020, of Cheektowaga, Lockport and Connecticut. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Herman; loving mother of Karl Herman and James Herman; loving grandmother of Charles, Lillian, Nicholas, Benjamin, Joelle, Zachary Michaud and Kaytlynne Michaud; cherished sister of the late Florence (late Charles Mallory) Graves, late Audrey Owens, Lucille (late Raymond) Mazzanti, Jerome Kretzmon, and Jacqueline (Barbara Leising) Kretzmon; adored aunt of 16 nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
