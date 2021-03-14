HIRSCH - Joan Irene
(nee Thorn)
Age 91, of Amherst, NY, passed Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Brothers of Mercy. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Earl Hirsch, after 65 years of marriage; she is survived by sons, Tracy and Torey (Sharon) Hirsch; dear grandmother of Trason (Anna), Jordon (Chelsea), TJ (Amanda), Brandon and the late Jacquie Hirsch; great-grandmother of Waylon, Ashton and Gabriel Jax. Friends may call Saturday, March 20, 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., Amherst, where a funeral service will follow at 7. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jacquie Hirsch for A.L.L. Foundation, 1641 North French Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2021.