Joan Irene HIRSCH
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
HIRSCH - Joan Irene
(nee Thorn)
Age 91, of Amherst, NY, passed Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Brothers of Mercy. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Earl Hirsch, after 65 years of marriage; she is survived by sons, Tracy and Torey (Sharon) Hirsch; dear grandmother of Trason (Anna), Jordon (Chelsea), TJ (Amanda), Brandon and the late Jacquie Hirsch; great-grandmother of Waylon, Ashton and Gabriel Jax. Friends may call Saturday, March 20, 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., Amherst, where a funeral service will follow at 7. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jacquie Hirsch for A.L.L. Foundation, 1641 North French Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Mar
20
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
Dear Tracy and Family,

So sorry for your loss. May your many memories shared with your Mom bring you happiness during this sad time. May she Rest In Peace.
Donna, Randy & Shea Steiner
March 15, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your loss.
Ed and Mary Rambach
March 14, 2021
