HOUSE - Joan L. (nee Wiser)

April 13, 2022. Wife of the late Clifford T. House; dear mother of Barbara A. (David) Harvey and Peter C. House. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM Tuesday, at St. Amelia's R.C. Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by SCHLAGER DiVITO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4614 Main St., Buffalo, NY.







Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2022.