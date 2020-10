TARQUIN - Joan I.

(nee Mietlicki)

Of Buffalo, NY, at the age of 63, on October 12, 2020. Wife of the late John P. Tarquin; daughter of late Walter F. Mietlicki Sr.; late Roseanne Goulette; sister of late Linda Lafontaine (Steve), late Walter F. Mietlicki (Linda), Roseanne Gozdziak (Dennis) and Terryann Henry; mother of Joann Tarquin, Jessica Hilal (Sameer), Jami Alghassab (Talib) and Jonathan Tarquin; also survived by Tahea, Sierra, Mateo, Lucas, Thaina, Aliah, Samirah, Ali and Ahmed. Visitations Friday 4-8 PM at MICHAEL DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME. Cremation private, memorial following a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.