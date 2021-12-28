Menu
Joan L. JUDGE
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
JUDGE - Joan L.
Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Niagara Hospice House, Lockport. She is survived by her husband, Richard; her children Joan (Michael) Owczarzak, Richard Judge, Peter (Holly) Judge, Frederick (Holly) Judge, Elizabeth Bowler, Martin (Beverly) Judge, Rebecca (David) Choate, Benedict (Kathleen) Judge, Paula (David) Reese, Judith (John) Harrington and Robert (Bertha) Judge. She is survived by 35 grandchildren and 30 great- grandchildren. Joan was the sister of Donald (late Marilyn) Schneggenburger and sister-in-law of Virginia Judge (OSF), Nancy (Jerry) Privatera, and Sandra Schaefer. She is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Wednesday, December 29th, 4-7 PM at Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday December 30th at 10 AM at Good Shepherd R.C. Parish, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Road, Pendleton. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Online at https://www.stjude.org/give.html. Condolences made at:
www.pruddenandkandt.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
