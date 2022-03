Juke - Joan M. (nee Roiyk)

Joan Marie Juke, age 88, of Buffalo, New York, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Joan was born August 3, 1933 to Chester Roiyk and Julia Ziemba.

She is preceded in death by husband Frank Juke.

Joan leaves behind her dearest daughters; Collen (James) Danielski, Donna Rizzi, and Gail (Mark) Black. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Lisa (Ronald) Yasurek, Kenneth (Melissa) Danielski, Heather (Andres) Fajardo, Jesse Rizzi, Christopher Black, and Aaron Black.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster, New York.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.