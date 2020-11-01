ALMENDINGER - Joan K.
A quiet, observant soul with a bit of a wit, beloved friend of many, with a passion for our Christ's way and His animal kingdom as much as us humans, went home to the Lord at age 78, on October 22, 2020. Daughter of deceased parents, Harry Almendinger and Eunice Almendinger-MacElheney, with whom she resided until their deaths; sister of Virginia Nilsson (deceased); niece of Joe and Lucille Almendinger (Hamburg, NY); cousins, Joanne Edwards, (Johnson, VT), Frank Almendinger, (Pittsburgh, PA); survived by five nieces and nephews: Lynn Nicholson, (Elk Grove, CA), Charles Nilsson, (Warren, PA), David Cadro, Adelle Lichtenthal, and Michelle Danials. Devoted, lifelong Catholic, Joan attended St. Aloysius, Cheektowaga, St. Rose of Lima, Buffalo, and St. Martin De Porres, Buffalo, and was an active resident at Baptist Manor for 12 years. She was a member of the Legion of Mary, Christian Four Squares Social Club, Free Spirits Seniors Group, an Associate of the Grey Nuns of The Sacred Heart, and volunteered at the St. Vincent De Paul Society for many years. She was a proofreader numerous years for local printing firm and then worked at SUNY UB Amherst Campus Library for over 30 years. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, November 5th, at 10 AM, at St. Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, 555 Northampton, Buffalo, NY 14208, followed by Cremains Burial at 11:45 AM, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 600 Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Flowers declined. Memorial Donations to charity of your choice
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Buffalo, NY 14209. "e-condolences can be expressed by going to lombardofuneralhome.com
". To attend services, masks MUST be worn and 6 foot social distancing MUST be observed."
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.