KENNEDY - Joan Jensen

Born January 4, 1931, at the age of 90, went to party with the angels March 1st, 2021. Her new journey takes her to a wonderful place where she will be reading, socializing and dancing to her heart's content. "Joanie", a lover of life, was born and raised in South Buffalo and attended Mount Mercy Academy, Class of 1948. Joan married Jack Kennedy her South Buffalo sweetheart, with whom she had five children and spent the last 60 years in the home she loved on Sturgeon Point on the lake in Derby, NY. Nothing made her day more than to sit in her kitchen watching a sunset while listening to the waves crashing in the distance. She was a wonderful woman, a spectacular mother, a good friend, and an extreme conductor of radiant positivity. Joanie loved her children and passed along her charisma and charm, as well as her mantra that siblings should remain both allies and friends. Her home was always open to kids in the neighborhood, and thus Joanie became a second mother to many. She loved to cook and was a devoted foodie; she always ordered dessert and her signature splits of champagne. A welcome addition to any party, she loved all music, particularly Jazz. She loved to dance. When she wasn't busy raising her five children, she worked alongside her husband Jack Kennedy building his commercial plumbing business. Later, Joan was instrumental in directing the customer care in her son's business: American Plumbing. Joan was also an Executive Secretary at Diebold and Millonzi. She was active in politics and campaigned for Ted Kennedy in the 1980s. Later in life, Joan became a trained massage therapist to lend her helping hands to those in need. Joan was absolutely adored by her nine grandchildren, Erin, Chris, Jimmy, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Brooke, Pierce, Morgan, Jensen, Grayson and Peter, who will always remember her for lemon drops, ginger ale, and the warmest hugs. Joan is survived by her sister, Sharon Dahl, and her five loving children, Michael P. of Aldie, VA; John J. of Derby, NY; Chris C of Boston, MA; Loretta M. Kennedy-Peters of Osterville, MA; Colleen E. Kennedy-Iascone of Newport, RI. Joan will be greatly missed by her nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. We want to let her know that she did a wonderful job and wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her vibrance, her love for life, and the joy she spread to the lives of so many. Visitation will be held Friday, March 5th at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Road, (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), Buffalo, NY, 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony's RC Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, Saturday, March 6th at 10AM. Friends are invited.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.