Joan "Joannie" Kirsch
KIRSCH - Joan "Joannie"
(nee Mitchell)
Of Lancaster, October 15, 2020. Wife of Larry; dear mother of Lisa, Kevin and Tony Kirsch; cherished grandmother of Shawn, Shanna Nowak, Kaylee, Courtnee Taylor, Kyle Kirsch, Carlee Przesiek, Bethany Bregy and the late Cody Kirsch; great-grandmother of Presley; dear sister of Carol (Late John) Panepinto and Kathleen (Donald) Williams; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Joannie was retired from Milk-Bone Nabisco. Donations to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation greatly appreciated. Condolences online may be shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
