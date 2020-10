KIRSCH - Joan "Joannie"(nee Mitchell)Of Lancaster, October 15, 2020. Wife of Larry; dear mother of Lisa, Kevin and Tony Kirsch; cherished grandmother of Shawn, Shanna Nowak, Kaylee, Courtnee Taylor, Kyle Kirsch, Carlee Przesiek, Bethany Bregy and the late Cody Kirsch; great-grandmother of Presley; dear sister of Carol (Late John) Panepinto and Kathleen (Donald) Williams; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Joannie was retired from Milk-Bone Nabisco. Donations to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation greatly appreciated. Condolences online may be shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com