KORNACKI - Joan Marie
(nee Ederer)
March 16, 2021. Beloved wife of Arthur W. Kornacki; loving mother of Michael (Christina Fong), Joseph (Jessica) and Paul (Anne) Kornacki; dear grandmother of Kathryn (Matthew) Brysinski and Susan (Christine Herman) Kornacki; sister of Carol (James) Dittenhauser and the late Richard (late Irene) Ederer. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.