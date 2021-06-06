KUTNER - Joan V. (nee Verdi)
June 4, 2021. Wife of the late Jerry; dear mother of Mark (Anne), Jill and the late Jeffrey Kutner; loving grandmother of Tara (Ryan) Virgilio, Kyle (Kaleigh Scroger) Kutner, and Ryan (Lindsay Richter) Woody; sister of Janice (Vincent) Dudley; aunt of Kristen (Ken) Anderson and Ryan Dudley. Visitation Friday 4-7:30 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a funeral service will take place at 7:30 PM. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.