Joan V. KUTNER
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
KUTNER - Joan V. (nee Verdi)
June 4, 2021. Wife of the late Jerry; dear mother of Mark (Anne), Jill and the late Jeffrey Kutner; loving grandmother of Tara (Ryan) Virgilio, Kyle (Kaleigh Scroger) Kutner, and Ryan (Lindsay Richter) Woody; sister of Janice (Vincent) Dudley; aunt of Kristen (Ken) Anderson and Ryan Dudley. Visitation Friday 4-7:30 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a funeral service will take place at 7:30 PM. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
To the Kutner Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Cherish all the good times and memories. The AMR Ambulance Crew.
Donald Yung
June 6, 2021
