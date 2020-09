MURRAY - Joan M. (McDonald)Of Buffalo, NY, September 18, 2020, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Murray; loving mother of Joan E. (Robert Girardi) Murray, Dr. Joseph (Maureen Pawelek), Thomas (Lynn), Timothy (Kari), Daniel (Cindy), and Mary Beth (Austin McLoughlin) Murray; devoted grandmother of 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Gwen (Frank) Soehlein, Aline (Joseph) Higgins, William (Ruth), Emily, John, and Weldon (Elceda) McDonald; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation is being held privately by the immediate family. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Saturday, September 26th at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Private entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Joan was a member of Friends of the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. Donations to Hospice Buffalo in Joan's memory are preferred. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com