MALONEY - Joan E.
(nee Ellison )
October 7, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of 52 years to John T. Maloney; loving mother of Matthew Derr, Yvonne "Bambi" (Jimmy Corder) Righetti-Corder and the late Guy L. Derr III; cherished grandmother of Guy L. Wichmann, John Ellison Derr, Nina (Brian) Christina, Michael Derr, and Brie Righetti; adored great-grandmother of Grace and Hunter. The family will be present Monday from 3-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 10:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
. Share memories and condolences on Joan's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.