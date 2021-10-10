Menu
Joan E. MALONEY
MALONEY - Joan E.
(nee Ellison )
October 7, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of 52 years to John T. Maloney; loving mother of Matthew Derr, Yvonne "Bambi" (Jimmy Corder) Righetti-Corder and the late Guy L. Derr III; cherished grandmother of Guy L. Wichmann, John Ellison Derr, Nina (Brian) Christina, Michael Derr, and Brie Righetti; adored great-grandmother of Grace and Hunter. The family will be present Monday from 3-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 10:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Share memories and condolences on Joan's tribute page at
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct, Williamsville, NY
Dear Maloney Family, Joan was my co counsel on many cases, and a great, kind friend. She was a superb lawyer and a fine person. She will be missed.
Susan Florek Birney
October 17, 2021
Bambi I´m very sorry to hear about your Mom´s passing. I have wonderful memories of her. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Ann Mallare
October 10, 2021
