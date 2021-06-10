Menu
Joan P. MANUELLA
Manuella - Joan P.
(nee Powers)
June 8, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 72 years to Charles F. Manuella; devoted mother of the late Charles (Lynn) J. Manuella, Cynthia (James) Wieczorek, James (Janine) Manuella, and David Manuella; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; loving sister of Raymond (late Carol) Powers; dear sister-in-law of Marie Fegal, Peter (James VanTruren) Marklin, the late Paul (late Bonnie) Manuella, and special nephew Jeff Fegal. Friends received Friday, June 11, from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences shared online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.
