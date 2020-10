BENIOT - Sr. Joan Marie, RSMOctober 20, 1935 - April 20, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 2 PM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. The Mass will be live-streamed at facebook.com/stmartinbuffalo . Face masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.