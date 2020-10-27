Menu
Sr. Joan Marie BENIOT RSM
BENIOT - Sr. Joan Marie, RSM
October 20, 1935 - April 20, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 2 PM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. The Mass will be live-streamed at facebook.com/stmartinbuffalo. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.
