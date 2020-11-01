HOEBBEL - Joan Marie
Age 83, passed away peacefully in Orlando, FL, on October 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband William; survived by four children, William, Thomas (Holly), Cassandra, and Eric (Ivonne); four adoring grandchildren, Christopher, Rebekkah, Natalia, and Nicolas; she was the surrogate grandmother to Jacob, Jaymie, Sujash and Trivikram; her sister, Michelle (John) Barber and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Thomas F. and Pauline Donoghue, she was predeceased by brothers Robert (Joan), Patrick (Jean), and Roger. After graduating from Rosary Hill (Daemen) College in 1958, Joan enjoyed a long career teaching at Starpoint Central School, where she met her husband, Bill. The first in her family to receive a graduate degree, Joan enjoyed sharing her knowledge and love of reading with her students, especially those who were otherwise left behind. She was an early advocate for the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) and was passionate about theatre, politics, and travel throughout her life. Joan and Bill were longtime residents of Lockport, NY, and have recently been remembered as "the high watermark for thought, art, food, and fun." Known for her regal, fashionably late entrances to social gatherings, Joan will be dearly missed by her extended family and many friends. Before her death, Joan proudly cast her final vote in a presidential election, which has been recorded in the state of Florida. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church in Orlando on November 2 at 10:30 AM, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, NY. There will be no prior visitation. Flowers graciously declined. Memorials can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) or your community Hospice, PBS station, or food bank. Remembrances are welcomed and appreciated at facebook.com/joan.hoebbel
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.