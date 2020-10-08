SPENCER - Joan Marie
(nee Planz)
Of Amherst, NY, passed away on October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of David N. Spencer for 55 years; loving mother of Lisa (Robert) Harrigan and Karen (John) Leone; dear grandmother of Connor and Kelsey Harrigan; sister of Charles (Rosemary) Planz, Marilyn (late William) Coughlin and Edna Mangan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Teacher of American History at Kenmore East High School, Holy Angels Academy, and The Park School; Adjunct Professor at Canisius College; Assistant Principal at Cardinal O'Hara and Principal at Mount St. Mary Academy and Niagara Catholic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's R.C. Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, where facial coverings and social distancing are required for Mass. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2020.