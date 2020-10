SPENCER - Joan Marie(nee Planz)Of Amherst, NY, passed away on October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of David N. Spencer for 55 years; loving mother of Lisa (Robert) Harrigan and Karen (John) Leone; dear grandmother of Connor and Kelsey Harrigan; sister of Charles (Rosemary) Planz, Marilyn (late William) Coughlin and Edna Mangan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Teacher of American History at Kenmore East High School, Holy Angels Academy, and The Park School; Adjunct Professor at Canisius College; Assistant Principal at Cardinal O'Hara and Principal at Mount St. Mary Academy and Niagara Catholic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's R.C. Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, where facial coverings and social distancing are required for Mass. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com