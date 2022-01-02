MAZIERSKI - Joan T.

Of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice at the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on December 23, 2021, at the age of 68. Joan was born in Buffalo, to the late Francis and Loretta Mazierski. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Chris Banta in 2012. She is survived by her brother Edward (late Margaret) Mazierski; sister Dorothy (Richard) Tomasello, Patricia (Neil) Hornik; and brother, John (Cindy) Mazierski. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and numerous lifelong friends. Joan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Buffalo State College. She went on to work as a billing manager for several medical clinics in Syracuse, NY and finally in Denver, CO. She retired to live in Myrtle Beach, SC in 2020. Joan had a passion for gardening, especially growing beautiful and exotic Amaryllis. A Memorial Service for Joan will be announced at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.