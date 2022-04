McCARTHY - Joan M.(nee Carnes)Of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Godfrey R. McCarthy; daughter of the late Barbara (nee Grandour) and Frank Carnes. Also survived by family members in Canada. Friends and family may call Saturday from 2:00-4:30 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy (at N. Bailey), where a Funeral Service will be held at 4:30 PM. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com