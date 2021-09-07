Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan MELLIGAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MELLIGAN - Joan
Entered into rest September 5, 2021. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Michael and Josephine (nee Bednarz). She is the sister of the late Michael, Jr. (Frances) Melligan, Ida (Edmund) Wygant and Barbara Melligan; beloved aunt of Michelle (Kevin) Wickland, Betty (Alan) Seres, Paul (Cindy) Melligan and the late Michael Melligan III; great-aunt to Melisa, Shane, Barbara Ann and her most cherished, Trevin Jacob; dear friend to Carol and Joyce. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 2-7PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Joan was a graduate of South Park HS and Serge Beauty School. She was an avid gardener, animal lover and enjoyed playing Bingo. Joan was the credit manager at the former Mullen and Gunn (Eber Bros) before her retirement. Memorial contributions can be made to Roswell Park or Autism Speaks. A special thanks to the staff at Roswell Park for your outstanding care, and to C & B, we had her smiling and laughing until the very end. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
9
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My mom worked at Mullen & Gunn an always spoke of joanie. Mom has bee gone since 2010 but I am sure they will share more laughs!
Elle quinlan
Other
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results