MELLIGAN - Joan
Entered into rest September 5, 2021. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Michael and Josephine (nee Bednarz). She is the sister of the late Michael, Jr. (Frances) Melligan, Ida (Edmund) Wygant and Barbara Melligan; beloved aunt of Michelle (Kevin) Wickland, Betty (Alan) Seres, Paul (Cindy) Melligan and the late Michael Melligan III; great-aunt to Melisa, Shane, Barbara Ann and her most cherished, Trevin Jacob; dear friend to Carol and Joyce. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 2-7PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Joan was a graduate of South Park HS and Serge Beauty School. She was an avid gardener, animal lover and enjoyed playing Bingo. Joan was the credit manager at the former Mullen and Gunn (Eber Bros) before her retirement. Memorial contributions can be made to Roswell Park or Autism Speaks. A special thanks to the staff at Roswell Park for your outstanding care, and to C & B, we had her smiling and laughing until the very end. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.