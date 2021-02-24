MEYER - Joan B. (nee Strasburg) February 11, 2021, age 84 of North Tonawanda, NY, preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Dorothy (Sweet) Strasburg, and her brother, Gary; survived by siblings, Lester (Fran), and Dorothy Neuhaus; mother of Karen, Richard, Ion (Darlene) Meyer and Linda Dolly; also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. No services will be held at this time.
Thank you Allan. Your friendship meant a lot to my dad and mom. He´s been gone thirty years ago today. Uncle Chuck just last year. My best to you and the family.
Karen Meyer
March 10, 2021
I was Joan's best man at her Wedding to my Good Buddy Ion L. Meyer Sr. I would ride in Ion's car with Joan always before they were married on September 23rd 1956. I was sad to her she has passed away, may God bless her and all of her family and I offer my dearest condolences to her Family