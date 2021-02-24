Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan B. MEYER
MEYER - Joan B. (nee Strasburg)
February 11, 2021, age 84 of North Tonawanda, NY, preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Dorothy (Sweet) Strasburg, and her brother, Gary; survived by siblings, Lester (Fran), and Dorothy Neuhaus; mother of Karen, Richard, Ion (Darlene) Meyer and Linda Dolly; also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. No services will be held at this time.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thank you Allan. Your friendship meant a lot to my dad and mom. He´s been gone thirty years ago today. Uncle Chuck just last year. My best to you and the family.
Karen Meyer
March 10, 2021
I was Joan's best man at her Wedding to my Good Buddy Ion L. Meyer Sr. I would ride in Ion's car with Joan always before they were married on September 23rd 1956. I was sad to her she has passed away, may God bless her and all of her family and I offer my dearest condolences to her Family
Allan Smith
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results