KRUEGER - Joan O. (nee Ivers)
November 22, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of Roy G.; dear mother of Karen (Bob) Kramp, Jayne (Joseph) Kelly, Kristine (Scott) Spencer and Kurt (Amanda) Krueger; dear sister of the late Donald and Thomas Ivers; devoted grandmother to 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Share your condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.