OLCZAK - Joan P.
(nee Damstetter)
Of West Seneca, NY, July 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank Olczak; loving mother of Karen (Al) Biel, Frances (Clarence) Denning, David (Dawn) Olczak, Sandra Olczak, Robert (Diane) Olczak, and late Richard (late Cheryl) Olczak; cherished grandma of 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Adeline (Thaddeus) Ptak, and the late Leonard (Julia) Damstetter, Evelyn (William) Antecki, Robert (Betty), and Alfred Damstetter; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Parish, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224 (Please assemble at Church). Joan was an usher at Shea's for many years, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, First Night Buffalo, and was very active at Queen of Heaven Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.