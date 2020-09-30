Menu
September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin; devoted mother of Timothy (Sheila) Numeracki, Susan (Wayne) Wojciechowski, Michael (late Beth), and Paul (Michelle) Numeracki; loving grandmother of several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Joan was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Bernard's Church. Visitation at BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday from 6-8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
