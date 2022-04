PRESS - Joan K.September 25, 2021. Wife of the late Elliott Press; mother of Dr. Karen (Fred) Beekman and Lauren (Dean) Miller; also survived by eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; companion of Bob Whitehead. A Graveside Service will be held in NYC. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to wned.org . Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com