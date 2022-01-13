Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan A. RICH
FUNERAL HOME
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street
Angola, NY
RICH - Joan A. (nee Ahrens)
Of Angola, NY, entered into rest January 11, 2022, age 90. Wife of the late Frank C. Rich; loving mother of Randy L. and Robin B. Rich; sister of the late Richard W. (Ruth) Ahrens, Helen (Robert) Leone and Donald (Barbara) Ahrens; survived by four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, January 14, 2021, from 12 Noon-2 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will follow at 2 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Jan
14
Service
2:00p.m.
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.