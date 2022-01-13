RICH - Joan A. (nee Ahrens)

Of Angola, NY, entered into rest January 11, 2022, age 90. Wife of the late Frank C. Rich; loving mother of Randy L. and Robin B. Rich; sister of the late Richard W. (Ruth) Ahrens, Helen (Robert) Leone and Donald (Barbara) Ahrens; survived by four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, January 14, 2021, from 12 Noon-2 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will follow at 2 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.