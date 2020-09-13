WILLARD - Joan S.
(nee Fathers)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry P. Willard; devoted mother of Linda (Wayne) Bennett and Wayne (Kathleen) Willard; cherished grandmother of Yvonne (James) Plummer; adored great-grandmother of Bryan, Kaylina and Killian; loving daughter of the late W. Wayne and Alvera (nee Moerschfelder) Fathers; dear sister of Carolyn (late William) Bernhart; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Joan was a member of the Amvets Post #8113 Ladies Auxiliary. If desired, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Feed More WNY, 100 James E. Casey Dive, Buffalo, NY 14206. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.