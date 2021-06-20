Joan was a true disciple of Jesus ! As a coordinator of religious education at St. Catherine's she gave witness to Jesus ' love in a million ways ! Her compassion for the poor and most marginalized was tremendous ! Her tender, loving care for the children in our Faith Formation process was a sight to behold ! Joan's warmth, kind ness, and love, will continue to ripple forth as a refreshing stream and touch many through her family and friends for the remainder of this century and beyond ! " WELL DONE GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT ENTER INTO THE JOY OF YOUR LORD " SHALOM AND LOVE FOREVER ! FR. Pat Ipolito

REV. PASCAL IPOLITO Friend June 22, 2021