Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan I. SCOTT
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
SCOTT - Joan I. (nee Beaton)
June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Peter Scott; devoted mother of Bethany (Michael) LeMoyne, Jillian (Sean) Tylenda, and Peter (Karen) Scott; loving grandmother of Tommy, Dylan, Gavin, Camden, Peter, and Nicholas; dear sister of Ward (late Karen) Beaton, William (Charlotte) Beaton, Patrick (Gail) Normanly, and late Walter (Kathleen) Clark: also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to Jacquie Hirsch for A.L.L. Foundation at Jacquieforall.org. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Ss. Columba-Brigid Church (418 North Division St. Buffalo.) Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences and memories at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
s. Columba-Brigid Church
4718 North Division St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss, great memories of Joan,Pete and kids visits to St Mary's. Thoughts and prayers for all. Love Judy
Judy Burfield Kelly & Family
Family
June 24, 2021
Joan was a true disciple of Jesus ! As a coordinator of religious education at St. Catherine's she gave witness to Jesus ' love in a million ways ! Her compassion for the poor and most marginalized was tremendous ! Her tender, loving care for the children in our Faith Formation process was a sight to behold ! Joan's warmth, kind ness, and love, will continue to ripple forth as a refreshing stream and touch many through her family and friends for the remainder of this century and beyond ! " WELL DONE GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT ENTER INTO THE JOY OF YOUR LORD " SHALOM AND LOVE FOREVER ! FR. Pat Ipolito
REV. PASCAL IPOLITO
Friend
June 22, 2021
I´m really sorry to hear of your loss, Pete, Beth, Jill, Pete and grandchildren. Due to previous commitments, I´m unable to attend services for Joan, but know that she´s in my thoughts and prayers as well as all of you.
Jane Cooperdock
June 21, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for Joan and the family.
Mike Rappl
Friend
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results