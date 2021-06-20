SCOTT - Joan I. (nee Beaton)
June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Peter Scott; devoted mother of Bethany (Michael) LeMoyne, Jillian (Sean) Tylenda, and Peter (Karen) Scott; loving grandmother of Tommy, Dylan, Gavin, Camden, Peter, and Nicholas; dear sister of Ward (late Karen) Beaton, William (Charlotte) Beaton, Patrick (Gail) Normanly, and late Walter (Kathleen) Clark: also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to Jacquie Hirsch for A.L.L. Foundation at Jacquieforall.org
. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Ss. Columba-Brigid Church (418 North Division St. Buffalo.) Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences and memories at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.