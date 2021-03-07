URBANCZYK - Joan Spaulding
February 18, 1926 - February 20, 2021. After a full, colorful and meaningful life defined by her faith, her commitment to peace, equality, and global social justice, and her deep love for her family and friends, Joan Spaulding Urbanczyk died peacefully on Saturday, February 20th at her residence at the Sylvestery Memory Care facility; part of the Vinson Hall Community in McLean, Virginia. Born in Buffalo, NY to Gordon Spaulding and Cecelia Kolb Spaulding, Joan attended Holy Angels Academy and D'Youville College, and was the first woman in her family to graduate from college, an achievement she attributes to her father's feminism, and of which she was very proud. In April, 1948 she married Louis T. Urbanczyk (deceased) a recent Naval Academy graduate. During his 26 year career as a Submarine Officer, Joan and her family moved 28 times, sparking her love of travel and adventure which later took her all over the world to over 20 countries. The family settled in Falls Church, Virginia in 1968 where she lived until she retired to the Vinson Hall retirement community in McLean, VA in 2010. Joan and Lou were among the founders of the intentional Eucharistic Catholic community - Pilgrims after Christ (PAX) - in Northern Virginia which continues to this day and who's members were a second family to Joan and her family. Joan also co-founded the Center for New Creation in the early 1970's with two dear friends. Together they worked for a more peaceful and just world, with particular focus on assistance to the Central American refugee community in the Washington, DC area, and the unrest and underlying injustices in that part of the world. Her work in this regard included participation in international women's day in Nicaragua in 1985, as well as several peace missions to El Salvador and Guatemala in the 1970's and 1980's. Other notable travels included the Soviet-American Peace walk from Leningrad to Moscow in 1987, an international women's "peace cruise" through the Greek Islands led by then First Lady of Greece Margarita Papandreou in 1988, and a trip to Haiti to serve as an election observer during a time of particular political unrest in that country. As a Civil Rights activist and fervent believer in nonviolent resistance, Joan marched with Martin Luther King, Jr., and engaged in civil disobedience to protest the Vietnam War, nuclear proliferation, and Apartheid, as well as in support of efforts to fight the AIDs epidemic of the 1980s. Perhaps her most treasured places to visit were the family's Delaware Bay beach house, and Long Beach on Lake Erie, in Ontario, Canada where she summered throughout her early life. She is survived by her four children, Steve Urbanczyk and his wife Judy Kfoury Urbanczyk of Shady Side, MD, Ann Urbanczyk Baldwin of Lehigh Acres, FL, Peter Urbanczyk, of Rye, NY and Jane Urbanczyk Love and her husband Chris Love of Fairfax, Virginia; her nine beloved grandchildren and their families, Paul Urbanczyk and Danielle Brandman, Daniel Urbanczyk, Jennifer and Chris Keifer, Cecelia "CeCe" Urbanczyk, Madeline Love, Peter (Luke) Urbanczyk, Andrew Urbanczyk, Gwen Urbanczyk, and Aidan Love, her three wonderful great-children, Sean and Maia Urbanczyk, and Addison Keifer, and legions of beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends from book and bridge clubs, prayer groups, her beloved Vinson Hall community, and friends with whom shared a love of tennis, golf, theater and life in general. Services pending. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made to House of Ruth, houseofruth.org
, or VITAS Healthcare (hospice care), vitascommunityconnections.org
or checks made payable to VCC sent c/o 3251 Old Lee Hwy., Suite 200, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.