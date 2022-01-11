VENTI - Joan (nee Kowal)

January 8, 2022. Dearest wife of the late Frank Venti; beloved mother of Mark (Colleen) and Christopher (Renee); grandmother of David, Joshua, Alex and Sofia; great-grandmother of Phoenix, Ayla and Blake; daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Juda) Kowal; sister of Robert (Helene), Thomas (Macy), Marianne (Philip) Rautenstrauch, Nancy (John) Ward, late Chester (Esther), late Paul (Anna) and the late James; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, 3319 Lake Shore Rd., Woodlawn, NY, Thursday, January 13 at 10 AM. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.







Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.