Joan VENTI
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
VENTI - Joan (nee Kowal)
January 8, 2022. Dearest wife of the late Frank Venti; beloved mother of Mark (Colleen) and Christopher (Renee); grandmother of David, Joshua, Alex and Sofia; great-grandmother of Phoenix, Ayla and Blake; daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Juda) Kowal; sister of Robert (Helene), Thomas (Macy), Marianne (Philip) Rautenstrauch, Nancy (John) Ward, late Chester (Esther), late Paul (Anna) and the late James; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, 3319 Lake Shore Rd., Woodlawn, NY, Thursday, January 13 at 10 AM. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity National Catholic Church
3319 Lake Shore Rd., Woodlawn, NY
Dear Josh & Family, Your family is in our thoughts & prayers during the loss of your grandmother. We are sorry & wish we could visit with you. Deepest Sympathy & Friendship
Andy, Lora, Larissa& Loren Perreault
January 12, 2022
