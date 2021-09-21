Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan E. WILKE
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
WILKE - Joan E.
(nee Edighoffer )
September 19, 2021, at age 86. Beloved wife of 64 years to Richard L. "Bud" Wilke; devoted mother of Craig Wilke, Daniel (Sandy) Wilke and Susan Bampton; loving grandmother of Cassandra, Jillian, Michael, Sara, James, Samantha, Daniel and Alexis; great-grandmother of Sophia, Kason, Ethan and Elliana; dear sister of Myrna (late Otto) Zietler, Carol (late Arthur) Ellsworth and the late Shirley (Elton) Bayer and Phyllis Aber; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Rd.), where funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences online at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Sep
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.