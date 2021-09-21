WILKE - Joan E.(nee Edighoffer )September 19, 2021, at age 86. Beloved wife of 64 years to Richard L. "Bud" Wilke; devoted mother of Craig Wilke, Daniel (Sandy) Wilke and Susan Bampton; loving grandmother of Cassandra, Jillian, Michael, Sara, James, Samantha, Daniel and Alexis; great-grandmother of Sophia, Kason, Ethan and Elliana; dear sister of Myrna (late Otto) Zietler, Carol (late Arthur) Ellsworth and the late Shirley (Elton) Bayer and Phyllis Aber; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Rd.), where funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences online at