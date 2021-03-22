Menu
Joan WOHLFEIL
WOHLFEIL - Joan (nee Fehr)
March 11, 2021. Mother to Catherine Moore, Diane (Angel Colon) Hooker and Janet O'Connor. Grandmother to six, great-grandmother to nine and great- great-grandmother to two; also survived by brother, Ronald Fehr. Joan retired from a banking career at 72 years old. She had many cherished friendships from high school, work and sweet Adeline's where she found joy in singing for over 20 years. Donations may be made to Hospice Niagara. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.
Dear Diane and Angel & Family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I Love You Guys Always, Anne from down the street :)
Anne (Former Gorski Street neighbor)
March 28, 2021
