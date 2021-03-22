WOHLFEIL - Joan (nee Fehr)
March 11, 2021. Mother to Catherine Moore, Diane (Angel Colon) Hooker and Janet O'Connor. Grandmother to six, great-grandmother to nine and great- great-grandmother to two; also survived by brother, Ronald Fehr. Joan retired from a banking career at 72 years old. She had many cherished friendships from high school, work and sweet Adeline's where she found joy in singing for over 20 years. Donations may be made to Hospice Niagara. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.